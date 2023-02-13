China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 134,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

