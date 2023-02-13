Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 202,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 21.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,936,000 after buying an additional 127,014 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,100.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 104,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 95,742 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,071,000 after acquiring an additional 80,834 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,220,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

