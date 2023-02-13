Cindicator (CND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,691.06

Cindicator (CND) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Cindicator has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $22,691.06 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 83.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

