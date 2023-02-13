Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Cinemark accounts for approximately 4.9% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Cinemark worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 359,038 shares during the period. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,449,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 358,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,965. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

