Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Reduced by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 39.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 185,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,971,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,147,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $50.11 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.