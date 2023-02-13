Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.50

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.50 and last traded at $134.19, with a volume of 20247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average of $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

