ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

CLIR stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.