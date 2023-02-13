Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 256.8% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,496. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 43,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $217,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.