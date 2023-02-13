Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 256.8% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,496. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.01.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.
Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
