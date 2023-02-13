CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires £149.96 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($180.26).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Fredrik Widlund bought 101 shares of CLS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £150.49 ($180.90).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Fredrik Widlund purchased 100 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($180.31).

CLS Stock Up 0.3 %

CLI opened at GBX 158.40 ($1.90) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £629.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.97. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 231 ($2.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CLS from GBX 255 ($3.07) to GBX 205 ($2.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.