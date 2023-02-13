CNB Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:CCNEP)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCNEP remained flat at $26.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $28.31.
About CNB Financial
