Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 0.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $42.15. 2,840,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,444,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

