Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000. Range Resources accounts for about 2.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Range Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. CWM LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Range Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $80,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. 1,389,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

