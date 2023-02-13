Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Sells 215,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for 8.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Antero Resources worth $21,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,569,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.