Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.63 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up 1.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 344,756 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.46. 199,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,734. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

