Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,772,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,036,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

