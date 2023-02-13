Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 1.4 %

JVA stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.