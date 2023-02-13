Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.3 days.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

CGECF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

