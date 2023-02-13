Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Up 33.2% in January

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COGNY remained flat at $0.38 during trading hours on Monday. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,756. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

