Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 49,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,105,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $637.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

