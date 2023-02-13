Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 49,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,105,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $637.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.88.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
