Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $57.09

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.09, but opened at $55.52. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $55.08, with a volume of 2,783,221 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 108,884 shares of company stock worth $4,857,837 and sold 560,244 shares worth $24,009,993. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

