Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Hits $1,500.96 on Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,500.96 or 0.06893993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $963.01 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

