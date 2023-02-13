Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.27. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

