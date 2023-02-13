Comcast (CMCSA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/5/2023 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

