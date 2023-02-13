Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 149.3% from the January 15th total of 609,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
NYSE CBD opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
