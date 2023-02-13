Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 149.3% from the January 15th total of 609,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

NYSE CBD opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 136.9% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the third quarter worth about $129,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 76.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

See Also

