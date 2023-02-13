Comparing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Xometry alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -21.58% -15.52% -9.11% QuinStreet -2.65% -5.29% -3.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xometry and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 1 6 0 2.63 QuinStreet 0 1 4 0 2.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xometry currently has a consensus price target of $51.44, suggesting a potential upside of 49.63%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than QuinStreet.

99.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xometry and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $349.96 million 4.38 -$61.38 million ($1.63) -21.09 QuinStreet $582.10 million 1.58 -$5.25 million ($0.28) -61.28

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xometry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Xometry has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Xometry on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

About QuinStreet

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.