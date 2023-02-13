Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($18.93) to GBX 1,625 ($19.53) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.04) to GBX 2,150 ($25.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.24) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.32) to GBX 1,990 ($23.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,987.86 ($23.90).

CPG opened at GBX 1,898.50 ($22.82) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,911.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,881.10. The company has a market capitalization of £33.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2,980.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,494 ($17.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.64), for a total value of £121,752 ($146,354.13). In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.60), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($63,412.43). Also, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.64), for a total value of £121,752 ($146,354.13).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

