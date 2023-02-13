Compound Trading 8% Lower This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $48.48 or 0.00222925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $352.35 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00105848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00061700 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000416 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.69675032 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $12,838,728.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

