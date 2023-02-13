Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $65.78 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Concordium has a market cap of $65.78 million and approximately $717,205.71 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

