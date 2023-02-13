Condor Capital Management Acquires 209 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.74. 160,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.13. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 652.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

