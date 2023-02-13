Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LOW traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,645. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

