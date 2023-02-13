Condor Capital Management Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Condor Capital Management cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,417 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,206,000 after purchasing an additional 561,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after buying an additional 1,009,573 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 509,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,530. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

