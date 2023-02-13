Condor Capital Management Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

AMT traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.37. 192,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

