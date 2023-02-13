Condor Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $413.37. The company had a trading volume of 620,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.75.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

