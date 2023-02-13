Condor Capital Management Sells 316 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

