Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.0502 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $104.95 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,653.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00414545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00094377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00715823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00567780 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05404774 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,893,024.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.