Conflux (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.99 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $105.81 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00420934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00723425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00094450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00564554 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05404774 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,893,024.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

