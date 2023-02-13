Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 638.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,222 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $367.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.73 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

