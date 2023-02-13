Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 29,310 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

