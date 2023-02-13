Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 700,300 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,300 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $11.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.02%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.