Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $18.78 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,419 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of CyberArk Software worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61,334 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,023,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.1 %

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CYBR opened at $145.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.45.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.