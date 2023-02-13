Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $22.37 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $22,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 834.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 43,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

NYSE FIS opened at $75.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

