Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 165,196 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,522,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,196 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $30,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RFP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,443. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.