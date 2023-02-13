Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 298,696 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,696 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.54 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

