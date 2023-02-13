Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 38,163 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,163 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 108.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,132,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

MU opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

