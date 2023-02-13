Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 64,751 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,751 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

