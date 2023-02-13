Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Up 22.0% in January

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 252,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCSI stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 101,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.21). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $95.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.41 million. Analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 29.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

