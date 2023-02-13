ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.44 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $134.46 million and approximately $32.44 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ConstitutionDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00424006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,086.76 or 0.28089573 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.