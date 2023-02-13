ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Reaches $0.0271

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $136.91 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00423311 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,076.13 or 0.28045592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

