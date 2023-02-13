Contrasting The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Starry Group and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Starry Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.29, suggesting a potential upside of 24,075.82%. The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.28%. Given Starry Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group $637.00 million 2.19 -$18.71 million ($0.45) -74.69

This table compares Starry Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Starry Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty Braves Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57% The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats Starry Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

