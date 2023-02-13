Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Coty stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Coty by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Coty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 262,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Coty by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

